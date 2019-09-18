Baylor Lady Bears Announce Complete 2019-2020 Schedule

Baylor Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Baylor Lady Bears learned of their league schedule Wednesday when the Big 12 Conference announced the 18-game slate, completing Baylor’s 29-game regular season for 2019-20.

Tip times and television times are expected to be released next week. National and regional broadcasts will be announced, leaving the remainder of Baylor’s home games televised thru its new third-tier partner. Beginning with the 2019-20 school year, Baylor athletics events will air on “Big 12 Now” thru ESPN+. Fans can get more information on how to subscribe and access programming thru smart televisions and other mobile devices on baylorbears.com/big12now.

Baylor opens league action Jan. 4 at Oklahoma before taking on UConn in Hartford, Conn., Jan. 9 in a matchup of two 2019 Final Four teams. After facing the Huskies on the road, Baylor will play the remainder of the Big 12 schedule exclusively.

The Ferrell Center will host the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State in the Big 12 home opener for the Lady Bears Jan. 12. After a road trip to Kansas Jan. 15, Baylor will host West Virginia Jan. 18.

A road and home game with TCU (Jan. 22) and Texas Tech (Jan. 25), respectively, sets up a Big 12 Championship game rematch with Iowa State Jan. 28 in Waco. Three days later, the Lady Bears face Texas in Austin on Jan. 31.

Then, Baylor will take on both Kansas schools consecutively, hosting the Jayhawks Feb. 5 before heading to Manhattan to play K-State Feb. 8. After hosting TCU Feb. 12, the Lady Bears will have their only back-to-back road contests in league play, taking on Oklahoma State in Stillwater Feb. 15 and the Lady Raiders of Texas Tech in Lubbock Feb. 18.

Feb. 22, the Sooners return the home-and-home in Waco before Baylor quickly turns around to face West Virginia in Morgantown Feb. 24. A pair of home games with K-State (Feb. 29) and Texas (March 5) sets up the regular-season finale in Ames, Iowa, with Lady Bears squaring off against Iowa State March 8.

Baylor’s non-conference schedule was released July 27 featuring two exhibitions and five-straight home games to open the season in Waco. Baylor will spend Thanksgiving at the Paradise Jam in the St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 28-30 where the Lady Bears’ key matchup will be with South Carolina (Nov. 30). Baylor then hosts Georgia for this season’s Big 12/SEC Challenge Dec. 4. Arkansas State and Morehead State come to Waco Dec. 18 and Dec. 30, respectively, before the final non-conference game of the season Jan. 9 at UConn. Fans can purchase season tickets here: or by calling the Baylor Ticket Office 254-710-1000.