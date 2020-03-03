Baylor Lady Bears Lauren Cox Named Big 12 co-Player of the Week

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas. – Baylor senior Lauren Cox’s all-around week that helped the Lady Bears clinch their 11th overall and 10th-straight Big 12 regular season conference title earned her Big 12 co-Player of the Week honors.

Cox shared the honor with Texas’ freshman Celeste Taylor. Cox averaged 17 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.0 blocks in wins at West Virginia and at home vs. K-State.

She collected a season-high 22 points with 10 rebounds vs. the Wildcats Saturday. It marked the 35th double-double of her career, which ranks seventh all-time on the BU career list. She added two blocks and tied a season high with four steals on the defensive end.

Monday at West Virginia, Cox had 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal. The win clinched at least a share of the Big 12 title before TCU’s loss Tuesday helped Baylor clinch the title outright.

Cox also won the award as a sophomore in 2017. Taylor averaged 24.5 points in two games for the Longhorns.