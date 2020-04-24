Baylor LB Clay Johnston Bound for Success in NFL

WACO, Texas – Baylor senior linebacker Clay Johnston will be playing on the next level, it’s just a matter of where, after tearing his ACL in October.

Johnston is right on track in the recovery process, which is no surprise combing his fortitude with his father’s expertise. His father, Kent Johnston, spent over two decades in the NFL as a strength coach, and served as the injury return specialist at Baylor.

“My dad has helped keeping a harness on me,” Clay Johnston said. “Because I’m usually like, you go 100 miles an hour or nothing. He gives me a workout every day and I’ve got to do it, and it’s really hard but I get it done. And I know it’s gonna be for the better.”​​

Johnston’s father works for the Panthers under Matt Rhule, but he’s currently in Texas with Clay.

“Coach Rhule is letting him stay through the draft,” Clay Johnston said. “He was actually gonna leave this past weekend, but Coach Rhule’s like, ‘Just stay til through Saturday for Clay.’ And I was like, ‘Thanks, coach. That means a lot.’​​”