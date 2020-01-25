Baylor Looks Forward to Representing The Big 12 on Saturday

WACO, TX – Baylor men’s basketball team is playing in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this weekend, and will face the Florida Gators in Gainesville. The Bears have been very successful in the six year span of the Big 12/ SEC Challenge, as they have a 5-1 record heading into their game against Florida. The Bears only loss came against the Gators two years ago, so the team is looking forward to getting back to Gainesville, to represent their conference.

“Each and every challenge we’ve taken very serious,” Scott Drew said. “Because representing the Big 12 is a great honor and privlage, and we want to do our part with that.”

“We’re very competitve so we want to win in everything we do,” Tristan Clark said. “And I know we have the best record in all Big 12 schools, so we want to continue that tradition, and continue it tomorrow at Gainesville.”