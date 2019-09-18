Baylor Men’s Basketball Announces Complete 2019-2020 Schedule

All 30 games will be available nationally on ESPN networks or CBS

Baylor Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor basketball 17th-year head coach Scott Drew announced the Bears’ complete 30-game 2019-20 schedule on Wednesday. Every game will be available to watch nationally, with 29 games on the ESPN family of networks and one game on CBS.

The Bears’ 12-game non-conference schedule was announced on Sept. 3 and is highlighted by a trip to Alaska to face Washington in the Armed Forces Classic, the Myrtle Beach Invitational, home games against Arizona and Butler, and Baylor’s first game in Houston since the 2010 Elite Eight as part of The Battleground 2k19.

With the addition of the Big 12 Conference slate announced by the league office on Wednesday, Baylor’s schedule has been finalized with tip times set for 26 of 30 games.

Baylor’s non-conference games against Arizona and Butler have been picked up by ESPN2, and the game against Tennessee-Martin in Houston will be televised on ESPNU. Baylor’s four remaining non-conference home games – vs. Central Arkansas, Texas State, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Jackson State – will be televised by Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Additionally, four of 18 games on the Bears’ conference schedule will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Baylor opens Big 12 play by hosting Texas on Saturday, Jan. 4. The Bears then play five of their next seven games on the road. BU travels to Texas Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 7, then heads back on the road to play at Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 11. After a home game against Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Bears travel to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan. 18.

BU has a short turnaround before a Monday, Jan. 20 home game against Oklahoma, then plays consecutive road games again starting with a rematch of the 2018 Big 12/SEC Challenge when Baylor heads to Florida on Saturday, Jan. 25, followed by a trip to Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The 2018 Big 12/SEC Challenge game at Florida was Baylor’s lone loss in the six-year-old series, and the Bears maintain the best record of any team in either league at 5-1 in Big 12/SEC Challenge games.

Baylor next starts a streak of five consecutive Saturday home games by hosting TCU on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Bears also host Saturday home games against Oklahoma State (Feb. 8), West Virginia (Feb. 15) and Kansas (Feb. 22). Sandwiched between those home games are midweek road trips to face Kansas State on Monday, Feb. 8, Texas on Monday, Feb. 10 and Oklahoma on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Bears then host Kansas State on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and travel to TCU on Saturday, Feb. 29. BU’s final home game of the season is against Texas Tech on Monday, March 2, and the Bears’ regular-season finale is at West Virginia on Saturday, March 7.

The 2020 Big 12 Championship runs March 11-14 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Season tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the Baylor Athletics Ticket Office at 254-710-1000. Men’s Basketball single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public in early October. Follow @BaylorMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the year.