Baylor Men’s Basketball Arrives in Las Vegas

WACO, TX — The Bears arrived in Las Vegas this afternoon, and will play two games this weekend against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday and Washington on Sunday. Scott Drew is still in quarantine, after testing positive for COVID-19 so he did not travel with the team. Associate head coach Jerome Tang has been serving as the interim head coach, and it’s been a smooth adjustment for the Bears.

“Coach Tang is someone we are super comfortable with,” Jared Butler said. “He’s somebody super comfortable with Baylor, so I think we’ve been able to adjust, and he’s done a good job of keeping the confidence of the team, and not making it seem like a let off.”