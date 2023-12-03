WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Number 9 Baylor Men’s Basketball faced Northwestern State tonight at the Ferrell Center.

The Baylor Bears improve to 8 and 0 on the season, for the third time in the last four seasons and the seventh time in the Scott Drew era. While, the Bears were off to a slow start offensively, they picked up the pace in the second half with 51 points, making it the third-straight game the Bears have scored 50+ in at least one half.

Baylor deployed a starting lineup of RayJ Dennis, Jayden Nunn, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jalen Bridges and Yves Missi for a sixth time this season. Along with his 16 points, Bridges matched season highs with 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. This is the third game in a row Bridges has hit 4+ three pointers.

And let’s not forget about Missi who recorded his second career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, Baylor’s third double-double this season.

Next up the Bears take on Seton Hall at home on December 5th at 8pm.