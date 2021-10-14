Baylor Men’s Basketball picked to finish third in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Baylor head coach Scott Drew holds up net after beating Arkansas during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Baylor won 81-72. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

After a 2021 season in which Baylor Basketball won its first regular season Big 12 title since 1950, the Bears found themselves third in the Big 12’s Preseason Poll.

Scott Drew’s team finds itself behind the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Longhorns. Baylor finished with 67 points overall and zero first place votes.

Earlier this week, Baylor also had one player on the All-Big 12 Team (Matthew Mayer) and one honorable mention (James Akinjo). The Bears also had their first ever Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year selection in Kendall Brown, the five-star recruit from Minnesota.

Baylor will open up its 2021-22 regular season on Friday, November 12 when the Bears host Incarnate Word at the Ferrell Center at 7:30 pm.