Baylor Men’s Basketball’s Mario Kegler Indefinitely Suspended

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – According to the Baylor Department of Athletics, Mario Kegler has been indefinitely suspended from the Baylor Men’s Basketball program.

The department said in a statement Friday that Kegler has elected to pursue a professional career and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility.

No further comments have been made at this time.  

Source: Baylor Department of Athletics

Kegler played in 27 games last season averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his one season at Baylor after transferring from Mississippi State.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected