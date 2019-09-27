Baylor Men’s Basketball’s Mario Kegler Indefinitely Suspended

WACO, Texas – According to the Baylor Department of Athletics, Mario Kegler has been indefinitely suspended from the Baylor Men’s Basketball program.

The department said in a statement Friday that Kegler has elected to pursue a professional career and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility.

No further comments have been made at this time.

Source: Baylor Department of Athletics

Kegler played in 27 games last season averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his one season at Baylor after transferring from Mississippi State.