Baylor Men’s Basketball ranked eighth in preseason AP Top 25 poll

Baylor head coach Scott Drew shouts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

On Monday, Baylor Men’s Basketball found itself ranked eighth in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

The Bears, coming off a national championship last season, received 992 points in the poll, and were ranked one spot behind Purdue and right ahead of Duke and Kentucky.

Baylor was one of three Big 12 teams ranked in the top 25, with all of them falling in the top 10. The other two ranked teams from the conference are Kansas (at No. 3) and Texas (at No. 5)

Scott Drew and company will open up their 2021 regular season on Friday, November 12 when they host Incarnate Word.