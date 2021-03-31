Baylor Men’s Basketball Sacrificing for Each Other

WACO — The Baylor men’s basketball squad is preparing for the Houston Cougars in Saturday’s national semi-final that will tip at 4:14pm CT with this team just two wins away from their ultimate goal of a National Championship.

This team has really been on a mission since last year where the season was cut short, guys like Jared Butler and MaCio Teague put their professional careers on hold to try and win a national championship.

The team’s motto is joy which stands for Jesus, Others then yourself. This team has taken that to heart getting to College basketball’s penultimate game.

“Individually it’s one thing to get better,” Head Coach Scott Drew said. “It’s another thing then to sacrifice for the team, because when you’re a good player you feel like I can make this shot or I can get by my man or I can do this because you’ve put in the work and you want to show what you worked on. And our guys were really unselfish.”

Baylor Guard MaCio Teague is a guy that gets a lot of the headlines but he knows there team is full of guys that know their roles and they play them well.

“Everybody’s bought into the role that we all know we have a role to play,” he said. “It could be anybody’s night on any night. With West Virginia, I think Jared had 20-something and Davion had 20-something, Matt had like 20-something. So it’s anybody’s night on any given night.”