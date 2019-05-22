Baylor Men’s Golf Taking a Wealth of Experience With Them to NCAA Nationals

The Baylor Men’s Golf team is heading to the NCAA Championships for the 4th straight season.

The Bears have seen both ends of the spectrum making it all the way to the final-eight, match play portion in 2017, falling just short to the eventual national champion Oklahoma Sooners. Last year however, was a different story as the Bears finished 30th out of 30 teams. It was a finish that left a bitter taste in their mouths but one they feel like they have learned from.

“We finished last, last year which is not good at all,” Senior Garrett May said. “So we just — not necessarily dwell on the negatives but really learn from, you know, learn from what our chemistry was learned from our what we like our preparation was and try to do everything to not do that again just learn as much as we can from it. learned from, you know, learn from.”

Junior Cooper Dossey, said they need to take the good and the bad from the last two years and combine them to get back in the hunt in 2019.

“We do not want to do what happened last year,” he said. “I think that was a wake up call for us. You know I think my freshman year was incredible. We had a lot of fun and it was just a different vibe. So I think that this year we know what we have to do.”

Baylor will participate in a practice round on Thursday May 23rd with the first round beginning Friday morning at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.