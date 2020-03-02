Baylor Men’s Golf Tied for Lead after First Round at Cabo Collegiate

Baylor Press Release

By: David Kaye

LOS CABOS, Mexico – Baylor men’s golf is in a three-way tie for first place after shooting 6-under-par 278 in Sunday’s first round of the Cabo Collegiate at Cabo del Sol Ocean Golf Course.

The No. 13-ranked Bears (-6) are tied with No. 14 Arizona (-6) and No. 25 Oklahoma State (-6). That trio has a three-shot lead on the remainder of the 15-team field, which includes No. 9 Arizona State (-3), No. 20 Vanderbilt (-2), No. 47 Florida State (-2), No. 50 Arkansas (-1), No. 32 Ole Miss (+2), No. 6 Texas A&M (+2), No. 42 Alabama (+4), No. 35 Stanford (+5), No. 39 Houston (+6), Rice (+7), No. 30 LSU (+11) and No. 29 California (+13).

Senior Cooper Dossey and freshman Johnny Keefer are tied for third place in the 80-player field after shooting matching rounds of 3-under 68, two shots back of the individual lead. Dossey made a team-high six birdies, while Keefer had four birdies and only one bogey in his round.

Junior Ryan Grider made one of only six eagles in the first round and sits tied for 15th place at 1-under 70, while junior Mark Reppe completed the Baylor scorecard with a 1-over 72 to tie for 39th place. Senior Colin Kober is tied for 65th place after shooting 5-over 76, but he carded even-par over his final 17 holes in the first round.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor is second in the 15-team field in par-5 scoring at 10-under 4.50, tied for fourth in par-4 scoring at 4-over 4.09 and tied for sixth in par-3 scoring at 5-over 3.20.

BU ranks fourth in the tournament with 20 birdies and tied for ninth with 53 pars.

Grider is tied for the tournament lead in par-5 scoring at 4-under 4.00, while Dossey is tied for fifth at 3-under 4.25.

Keefer is tied for fourth in the field in par-4 scoring at 2-under 3.78, and Dossey is tied for 10 th at 1-under 3.89.

at 1-under 3.89. Kober is tied for second in the tournament in par-3 scoring at 1-under 2.80.

Dossey’s six birdies tied for fifth-most in the first round, while Keefer is tied for 12 th in the field with 13 pars.

in the field with 13 pars. Grider made one of only six eagles in the first round and one of only two eagles on the 574-yard, par-5 second hole.

STAT OF THE DAY

5-under – Baylor combined to shoot 5-under on the 574-yard, par-5 second hole. Grider made an eagle, while Dossey, Reppe and Keefer all made birdies. The team combined to shoot 1-under over the remaining 17 holes in the first round, including all five players making birdie on the 352-yard, par-4 11th hole.

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor is paired with Arizona, Oklahoma State and Arizona State for Monday’s second round, which is a 10 a.m. CT shotgun start. Keefer and Dossey will tee off from No. 1, Grider will start on No. 2, Reppe will start on No. 3 and Kober will start on No. 4. Live scoring is available at www.golfstat.com. Follow @BaylorMGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the season.