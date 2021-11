WACO, TX — On Monday, Baylor Offensive Coordinator Jeff Grimes was named as a nominee for the Broyles Award, which goes to the best assistant in college football.

Grimes came to Baylor this past offseason from BYU, and has worked in college football since 1995.

In Grimes’ first season as the OC at Baylor, the Bears have compiled the 18th most yards per game in the country.