Baylor Preparing for UTSA’s Dynamic Quarterback, Harris

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears will have their hands full on Saturday trying to contain the legs and arms of UTSA quarterback Frank Harris.

Harris is a local kid from Shertz Clemens high school, just outside of San Antonio. Last week, in his first start, Harris was 28 of 36 through the air with 3 touchdowns and added another 123 yards with his legs.

Baylor is using Gerry Bohannon in practice this week to prepare for his dual threat ability.

“I think Frank is a really special player,” Head Coach Matt Rhule said. “A lot of guys get outside the pocket and they just take off and run. He takes off and he is looking down the field. I think what’s really special is, I haven’t been around many guys who, — you know he had a guy grabbing his leg the other day and he’s still looking down the field as he’s being pulled down to the ground and finds someone who’s wide open. So he makes these great off balance, off-scheduled throws.”

Linebacker Terrel Bernard knows it’s going to take something a little different to contain Harris.

“We saw his film from last week,” he said. “We know he’s really elusive and really explosive. We’re going to gave to change a little bit of our stuff to make sure we contain him.”

UTSA Head Coach Frank Wilson has an equally difficult task slowing down Charlie Brewer and the Baylor offense.

“They’re veteran now,” Wilson said. “They return eight on offense and eight or nine on defense. They have a two-year starter at the Quarterback position. They’re talented with speed at receiver. They’re entire secondary comes back. Matt Rhule continues to get them better and better and better. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”

The Bears and Roadrunners will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium.