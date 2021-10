Baylor’s Dillon Doyle (5) celebrates along with teammate and tight end Jackson Shupp (29) after scoring a touchdown against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

WACO,TX- Baylor University Bears have found their spot back in the ranks of college football.

Baylor Football is ranked 20th in the most recent coaches poll after being unranked last week in both AP and USA Today.

The Bears defeated the BYU Cougars 38-24 to close out Week 7.