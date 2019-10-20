Baylor Remains Undefeated at 7-0 After Defeating Oklahoma State 45-27

WACO, TX – The Bears faced their largest deficit of the season on Saturday, trailing Oklahoma State 20-10, but the Bears outscored the Cowboys 35-7 down the stretch, to win by a final score of 45-27. Head coach Matt Rhule told his team during the game, to just quit worrying about winning.

“When you’re 6-0, that can be like a yoke around your neck,” Matt Rhule said. “You start thinking, we have to win this game, we have to win this game, guys were yelling, coaches were yelling in the first half, and then we said lets just go compete and play.”

The Bears racked up 536 yards of total offense, with Hasty putting up 205 total yards, and Charlie Brewer completing 13-of-17 passes for 312 yards.

“When we came here the first time, a majority of the guys starting were 18 and 19 years old,” Charlie Brewer said. “Now we’re more of a veteran group, so we’re excited to come and give them our best shot.