Baylor Scott & White Opens Sports & Orthopedics Center with Most Advanced Equipment in Country

WACO, TX – Today, Baylor Scott and White opened a brand new facility, the Ted and Sue Getterman Sports and Orthopedics Center. The rehabilitation center is around 14,000 square feet, a massive upgrade from their previous facility, that was roughly 3,200 square feet.

They have state of the arc equipment, such as the AlterG Zero Gravity Treadmill, that can make a patient feel like they’re walking on the moon. It can reduce up to 80% of your bodyweight, reducing the impact on a patient’s lower body while walking or running.

“So it uses positive air pressure,” Matthew Schimpf said. “So when you get inside, it’s pushing that air pressure to help lift you up.”

They’re the first rehabilitation center in the country, to have the machine Proteus, which is the most advanced technology of its kind on the market.

“Proteus became popular in Major League Baseball,” Cameron Kaufhold said. “It really allows you to strengthen throwing motions.”