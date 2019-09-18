Baylor Set to Renew Southwest Conference Rivalry With Rice

Baylor is renewing a rivalry that dates back to 1914 when they travel to Rice on Saturday.

The two squads played every year between 1945 and 1995, and since the players on his team weren’t born yet, Baylor head Coach Matt Rhule brought in legendary Baylor coach, Grant Teaff to explain what it means to him.

“That’s one of the reasons why we brought Coach [Grant] Teaff in,” Rhu From the time that I saw him this summer, he was talking about playing Rice. For me, it’s to have a chance to go to Rice Stadium, to know the history, to know the Super Bowl was played there, to know that President Kennedy gave a speech there, to know all those things, that to me as a fan of college football is really, really important.”

Baylor has won eight straight games in this series dating back to 1993.