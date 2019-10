WACO, TX – Baylor Soccer faces Oklahoma State tomorrow on the road, for their final regular season game of the year. The Bears are coming off a 2-0 win against Iowa State, to have a 4-4 conference record, and they look to gain momentum for the Big 12 Tournament, with a victory against Oklahoma State.

“It’s nice to know that we’ve already qualified for the tournament,” Paul Jobson said. “So we’ll go straight from there, and make our way through the tournament.”