Baylor Soccer Falls to Colorado 1-0

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

BOULDER, Colo. – Baylor soccer dropped a 1-0 contest at Colorado Sunday afternoon at Prentup Field in Boulder, Colo.

The Bears got an early look at the goal when Camryn Wendlandt drilled a shot on goal within the first minute of action, but it was Colorado that found the back of the net a little bit later.

In the 16th minute, Colorado’s Gabbi Chapa and Taylor Kornieck found Roo Yarnell-Williams for the Buffs’ goal.

Overall, Colorado finished with a 13-9 advantage in shots. However, the shot tally was even in the second half at 4-4.

The Bears almost had the equalizer in the 69th minute when Maddie Algya booted a shot to the upper right corner of the goal from about 25 yards out. Colorado’s goalkeeper, Jalen Tompkins, dove to make the save.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected