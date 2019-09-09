Baylor Soccer Falls to Colorado 1-0

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

BOULDER, Colo. – Baylor soccer dropped a 1-0 contest at Colorado Sunday afternoon at Prentup Field in Boulder, Colo.

The Bears got an early look at the goal when Camryn Wendlandt drilled a shot on goal within the first minute of action, but it was Colorado that found the back of the net a little bit later.

In the 16th minute, Colorado’s Gabbi Chapa and Taylor Kornieck found Roo Yarnell-Williams for the Buffs’ goal.

Overall, Colorado finished with a 13-9 advantage in shots. However, the shot tally was even in the second half at 4-4.

The Bears almost had the equalizer in the 69th minute when Maddie Algya booted a shot to the upper right corner of the goal from about 25 yards out. Colorado’s goalkeeper, Jalen Tompkins, dove to make the save.