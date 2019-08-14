Baylor Soccer Finding Their Own Identity in 2019

WACO, Texas — The Baylor soccer team is having to replace some familiar faces off of last year’s team, and will use the next few weeks to find the right combinations.

Julie James led the team in points last year, but she is now playing professionally so that production and leadership is something that will need to come from somewhere else and Head Coach Paul Jobson is confident they have what it takes to do that.

“In college athletics, that’s what it is, by the time the girls figure out what they need to do, They’re gone,” he said. That leadership is gone. It’s up to the next group. And I’ve been really impressed with our seniors this year, In the leadership that they’ve taken on, learning from previous years of what they like and don’t like and making it their own.”

Senior Raegan Padgett is one of those leaders and she is looking forward to seeing this team grow and come together over the next couple of weeks.

“I mean, we’ve seen a lot of it already,” When talking about what some of the younger players bring to the team. “Hard work, tenacity, not being afraid to be in there with the older girls. We like with what we’ve seen. We’ve seen some great tackles some great plays made already so I’m excited to see little bit more out of them.”

Baylor will open their season on August 25th against Northwestern State.