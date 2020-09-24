Baylor Soccer Led by Lights-Out Defense

WACO, TX – Baylor Soccer has a stout defense this year, as they haven’t allowed a goal in their first two games.

The Bears played two of the top teams in the Big 12 – TCU and Texas Tech – with both matches ending in a scoreless draw. While Paul Jobson’s offense is young, it helps to have a lights-out defense.

“They all say no goal patrol,” Sarah Hornyak said. “So that’s the goal of the game, even if it’s ugly sometimes. It’s get that ball out of the goal. And it’s been working the last couple of games.”

“I just love the effort from every single person,” Jenn Wandt said. “From forwards back to me, everyone is giving it their all. It’s been really nice, because it helps out and puts the other team back on their heels. And it’s been nice. So hopefully we can continue that.”

Baylor faces Iowa State tomorrow in Ames.