Baylor Soccer Looking Forward to Hosting Texas on Friday

WACO, TX – Baylor soccer faces Texas on Friday, at Betty Lou Mays Field, with the Bears coming off a heart breaking overtime loss to Oklahoma, dropping to 2-2 in the Big 12. Baylor is looking forward to playing the Longhorns, as the veterans are seeking revenge from 2018, after falling to Texas in overtime, marking their only regular season conference loss.

“Texas is always a really important game for us every season,” Camryn Wendlandt said. “We’ve had history with them, and last year was a heart breaking loss in the Big 12, the only game we lost, so we’re just really excited to play them again and kind of see how they are this year.”

“You know last year’s team was last year’s team,” Paul Jobson said. “But there’s some girls on this team that remember that, we’re not focusing on it, because this team has a lot of new things to it, ours and theirs so we’ve really got to focus on the game at hand, and focus on what we need to do to be prepared for Friday night.”