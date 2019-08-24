Baylor Soccer Opens Season Sunday at Home

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – Baylor soccer opens their season on Sunday at home, facing Northwestern State. The Lady Bears enter the season ranked 14th in the nation, and are coming off a program high 20 win season.

“We always say it’s a day to day process,” Paul Jobson said. “Whether we’re on the field to train, or on the field for a match, that every opportunity you step on the field, is an opportunity to get better, or to get worse, so take care of those opportunities.”

Baylor has made it to the Elite 8 the last two years, putting high expectations on 2019. Their game on Sunday is at 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

More Living Local Central Texas

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected