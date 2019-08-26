Baylor Soccer Opens Season With 4-2 Win Over Northwestern State

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – No. 14 Baylor defeated Northwestern State, 4-2, in its season opener Sunday afternoon at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Bears have started eight of the last nine seasons with victories.

Baylor was aggressive from the start as the Bears had a pair of corner kicks and three shots, two of which were on goal, in the first 10 minutes of action. It wasn’t long after that when Baylor got on the board.

Senior Camryn Wendlandt netted the first goal of the season for the Bears in the 14th minute. Junior Ally Henderson passed the ball ahead to Wendlandt who received the ball in the box and netted the ball in the back-left corner of the net.

Freshman Michaela Gorman added to Baylor’s lead with a goal of her own in the 33rd minute. The freshman received a cross from Wendlandt and booted it in with her left foot for her first career goal.

What proved to be the game winner for the Bears came a mere three minutes into the second half of play. Senior Raegan Padgett launched a shot from about 19 feet out for her first goal of the season.

Things got interesting in the final 10 minutes of action. Baylor’s Eva Mitchell drew a foul inside the penalty box area to gain a penalty kick. The junior transfer from Kentucky made the most of the opportunity and recorded her first career goal in a Baylor jersey.

Northwestern State, which had four shots in the first 14 ½ minutes, didn’t get another shot off until the final seven minutes of the match. The Lady Demons scored a pair of goals – one from 18 yards out by Kiara Padilla and the second off a PK by Olivia Draguicevich.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor is 16-6-1 all-time in season openers. Under the Jobsons, BU is 8-3-1 in season openers.

Six Bears made their Baylor debuts – Mitchell, along with freshmen Tara Sumer, Elizabeth Kooiman, Maya Bellomo, Marissa Gray and Gorman.

Senior Maggie Burton and Bellomo split time in goal for the Bears as Burton took the first half and Bellomo took the second half.

BU held a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks and 16-6 edge in shots.

STAT OF THE GAME

4 – Number of goals scored by the Bears, which marked the most since Baylor netted six in a 6-0 win over Nebraska on Sept. 2, 2018.