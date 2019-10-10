Baylor Soccer Prepares for Road Tests at TCU, Oklahoma

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor Soccer (6-3-3, 2-1) hits the road this weekend to face TCU (8-4-1, 2-2-1) at 7 p.m. on Thursday before taking on Oklahoma (6-4-3, 1-1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The TCU match will air on FOX Sports Southwest Plus with Sunday’s contest at Oklahoma televised on FOX Sports Southwest.

This marks the final road weekend of the 2019 regular season for the Bears as their final away match is at Oklahoma State on Halloween. So far this year, Baylor is 3-2-2 on the road with wins at Drake, Wyoming and Kansas State.

The Bears are coming off a 4-2 win over West Virginia last Thursday, propelled by Elizabeth Kooiman’s first career hat trick. Kooiman, the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, recorded the first hat trick in BU history since 2010 and the first in West Virginia history against the Mountaineers since 1998. In that contest, Baylor had a .706 shot accuracy, its highest of the season.

While the Bears lead the league in shot accuracy, TCU leads the conference with 17.23 shots per match. The Horned Frogs are led by Gracie Brian with eight goals on the year, followed by Yazmeen Ryan and Messiah Bright with five goals each.

Oklahoma is led by the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, Kaylee Dao, who had a hat trick of her own in the Sooners’ overtime victory over Kansas State. Dao (11) and Yuuka Kurasaki (three) are the lone Sooners with multiple goals so far this season.

HATS OFF TO KOOIMAN

Elizabeth Kooiman netted Baylor’s first hat trick since Aug. 27, 2010 (Lisa Sliwinski) in Baylor’s 4-2 win over West Virginia.

The San Diego, Calif. native was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, giving Baylor its second weekly honor of the season.

Kooiman, who logged only 46 minutes in the contest, became the first freshman to record a hat trick at Baylor since BU’s inaugural season in 1996.

The freshman is also the third player in West Virginia history to score a hat trick against the Mountaineers and the first to do so since Sept. 4, 1998.

Kooiman was recognized by Top Drawer Soccer as a top performer.

Baylor recorded a .706 shots accuracy against West Virginia.

That marked the first time this season the Bears hit the .700 mark.

It’s also the first .700 since BU shot .750 against Virginia a year ago.

Since 2012, Baylor has finished with a mark of .700 eight times.

SCOUTING REPORT

TCU has lost only twice at home since the start of last season.

Gracie Brian leads the Horned Frogs with eight goals on the season. Brian netted two goals in TCU’s 2-1 win over Iowa State on Sunday. Yazmeen Ryan and Messiah Bright have seven and five goals, respectively.

TCU has allowed a total of 15 goals all season. The Horned Frogs have recorded 20+ shots in five contests this season.

Oklahoma’s Kaylee Dao, the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, is coming off a hat trick in the Sooners’ 3-2 overtime victory over Kansas State. In total, Dao has 11 goals on the season.

Dao and Yuuka Kurosaki are the lone Sooners with multiple goals this season.

OU is 3-1-1 at home in 2019.