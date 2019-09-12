Baylor Soccer Returns Home to Host Arkansas on Thursday

Baylor Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer is back in Waco and ready to play its first home match in more than two weeks. The Bears will host Arkansas at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 before hitting the road again for a contest at ACU slated for a 7 p.m. start Sunday in Abilene.

Thursday’s game will be Slurpee Day with free Nerds flavored Slurpees given out to every fan in attendance while supplies last. The contest will be aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Arkansas comes to Waco with a 4-1-1 record. The Razorbacks – who dropped a double overtime match at Oklahoma and tied Minnesota in another double overtime contest – are riding a three-game win streak. In that span, the Razorbacks have outscored their opponents, 19-0.

Three days later, Baylor will be in Abilene to take on ACU. Last season was the first time the two schools met on the pitch and they played each other twice in 2018 – Baylor’s season opener and in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are led by Erin Smith in goal with 22 saves.

