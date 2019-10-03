Baylor Soccer Set for Home Showdown with West Virginia

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor Soccer (5-3-3) is set to host perennial Big 12 favorite West Virginia (6-3-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field. The match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Bears are coming off a 1-1 weekend in the Sunflower State with a win over Kansas State and a loss at then-No. 17 Kansas. The Mountaineers opened Big 12 play with a 2-0 win over Iowa State.

Baylor is 1-6-1 all-time against WVU, a series that began in 2012 when the Mountaineers joined the Big 12. The lone win came last season in Morgantown when Camryn Wendlandt netted the golden goal in the 95th minute off an assist by Sarah King. Jennifer Wandt recorded a career high nine saves for her seventh solo shutout of the 2018 season.

ABOUT LAST WEEK

Baylor went 1-1 to open Big 12 play a week ago.

The Bears recorded their first win in a Big 12 opener since 2015 with a 1-0 victory in double overtime at Kansas State.

Marissa Gray made her first career start at Kansas State. She then logged a career high in minutes with 90 at Kansas.

Michaela Gorman scored her second career goal at Kansas.

Danielle Hayden, Sarah Norman, Jennifer Wandt and Ally Henderson played every minute over the weekend.

A LOOK AT WEST VIRGINIA

The Mountaineers opened conference play with a 2-0 win over Iowa State last week.

Since entering the Big 12 in 2012, WVU has won five regular-season titles.

West Virginia leads its opponents 93-40 in shots this season. In the second half alone, WVU is outscoring its opponents, 13-4.

Senior goalkeeper Rylee Foster is not second in the career shutouts list amongst active Division I players with 36. She’s got five shutouts so far this year to lead the Big 12.

Of the 25 Mountaineers on the 2019 roster, only nine of them are upperclassmen. WVU boasts 11 freshmen this year. West Virginia’s top three scorers are all underclassmen – Julianne Vallerand 5, Alina Stahl 3, Nicole Payne 3.

BY THE NUMBERS