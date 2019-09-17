Baylor Softball Begins Fall Ball

WACO, TX – Baylor softball held their first fall practice today at Getterman Stadium. The Lady Bears are eager to get back to work, after a long spring season plagued with injuries, finishing with a 2-16 conference record. The team is extremely motivated, seeking redemption from last year.

“Does it motivate me? Absolutely,” Glenn Moore said. “I’ve been chomping at the bit all summer to have redemption. I tell our girls all the time, when we have a bad game, that this is a very forgiving game, almost always you get a chance at redemption, and this is our chance of redemption this year.”

“I’ve been waiting,” Nicky Dawson said. “Just how last season went, I think we’re all ready to get back out there, and show, just the history that this program has had, and we want to make sure to get it back up there, where it needs to be.”