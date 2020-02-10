Baylor Softball Falls to Missouri State in Final Game of NFCA Leadoff Classic

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Baylor softball dropped its final game of the NFCA Leadoff Classic, 3-0, to Missouri State. The game lasted six innings as the two coaching staffs agreed upon a drop-dead time for travel purposes.

Missouri State did all its damage in the second and third innings. Between the pitching duo of Sidney Holman-Mansell (who got the start) and Gia Rodoni, Baylor finished with six strikeouts.

Offensively, the Lady Bears finished with five hits – Nicky Dawson, Ana Watson, Taylor Ellis, Lou Gilbert and Emily Hott.

Baylor threatened to score in the top of the fifth when Gilbert led things off with a single. Another single, this time by Hott, put runners on first and second for Watson whose groundout to second advanced the runners. Kyla Walker then drew a walk to load the bases with two outs, but they were stranded as the Lady Bears couldn’t bring them home.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Baylor turned its third double play of the season. With runners on first and second, the Missouri State batter flew out to deep right field. Maddison Kettler caught the ball and threw it in to Hott at shortstop. Seeing the runner round third, Hott fired a throw to Taylor Ellis behind the plate. Ellis ran her down before throwing the ball to Rodoni who tagged the runner out.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Baylor pitching staff of Sidney Holman-Mansell and Gia Rodoni combined for six strikeouts. On the weekend, the BU pitchers struck out 15 batters.

The Lady Bears turned another unique double play. After getting a 7-6-2-5 double play against Louisville on Friday, Baylor turned a 9-6-2-1 double play on Sunday.

Nicky Dawson laced a double up the middle for the fifth extra base hit of the season for the Lady Bears.

Dawson and Kyla Walker have each reached base safely in every game this season. That brings Walker’s overall streak to seven and Dawson’s to eight.

STAT OF THE GAME

2 – Sunday’s game featured two of the longest tenured coaching staffs in the country. Baylor’s staff has been together for 17 years, the third-longest tenure in the country. Missouri State currently holds the longest tenure in the nation as its staff has been together for 23 years.