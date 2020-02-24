Baylor Softball Tops Illinois to Complete Undefeated Sweep of Baylor Invitational

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – Baylor softball grinded out its third one-run victory of the weekend as a solo home run by freshman Aliyah Pritchett lifted the Lady Bears to a 5-4 win over Illinois Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium. The win moved BU to 5-0 in the Baylor Invitational and 11-0 at home this season.

After Illinois jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Lady Bears tied things up in the bottom of the frame. Maddison Kettler knocked a triple down the right field line and then scored when Emily Hott grounded out to shortstop.

Two innings later, Illinois regained the lead with a three-run homer, but the Baylor bats were just heating up.

Alyssa Avalos, who finished the day 2-for-2 at the plate, singled through the right side and advanced to second off a wild pitch to put a runner in scoring position with one out. Kettler again came up big for BU in the batter’s box as her single up the middle scored Avalos to put the Lady Bears within two.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Baylor tied things up at four. Goose McGlaun led off the frame with a single and then advanced to third off Avalos’s first-career double. Ana Watson, who came on to pinch run for McGlaun, scored when Kyla Walker singled through the right side. Kettler had her second RBI of the day when she singled with one out in the inning to score Avalos and tie the game. Kettler led the way for BU at the plate with a 3-for-3 showing and a pair of RBI.

Pritchett’s second career homer gave the Lady Bears the lead for good in the sixth inning. The freshman, who started the game at shortstop, came on to pitch in the fourth inning and allowed no runs off no hits with four strikeouts.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gia Rodoni, Josie Bower, Aliyah Pritchett, Kyla Walker, Maddison Kettler and Emily Hott were named to the Baylor Invitational All-Tournament team.

Alyssa Avalos recorded the second multi-hit game of her career as she went 2-for-2 at the plate. She had her first career double in the fifth inning and scored two runs.

Kettler matched her career best with three hits against Illinois. She hit her first triple of the season and added a pair of RBI.

Pritchett crushed her second home run of the season and first at Getterman Stadium. Pritchett has now recorded a hit in three-straight games. She’s had an extra base hit in two of the last three games.

Walker has a hit in four-straight games.

STAT OF THE GAME

11 – Straight wins at home by Baylor softball, the longest home winning streak to open a season since 2011 (11).