Baylor Softball Wins Getterman Classic

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – The Baylor softball team captured the Getterman Classic title with an 8-3 victory over Prairie View A&M on Sunday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

BU jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, marking the most first-inning runs the Lady Bears have scored all season. After leading things off with a hit, Kyla Walker scored off a sacrifice fly to center field by Goose McGlaun. A groundout by Taylor Ellis would bring Maddison Kettler home before an RBI single by Emily Hott gave BU the early three-run lead.

Two innings later with runners on first and second with two outs, Lou Gilbert singled to right field to score Taylor Ellis and put Baylor up by four. The following frame, Alyssa Avalos led things off with a single to right field. She later scored off a throwing error by the center fielder.

Prairie View cut Baylor’s lead to two with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, but the Lady Bears didn’t let the visitors get any closer.

An RBI double by Hott got things going before she later scored off an error by Prairie View. Casey Shell then landed an RBI single in right field to put the Lady Bears back up by five.

Walker, Hott, Gilbert and Avalos each finished with two hits on the day, while Hott and Gilbert each drove in a pair of runs. Gia Rodoni picked up the win in the circle as she gave up three runs off four hits through 4.2 innings with six strikeouts. Sidney Holman-Mansell came on in relief and shut out Prairie View through 2.1 innings with one hit allowed, three strikeouts and no walks.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kyla Walker recorded her 65 th career multi-hit game with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate and a run scored.

career multi-hit game with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate and a run scored. Lou Gilbert had her ninth career multi-hit game as she went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and a run scored. Gilbert has a hit in eight-straight games.

Emily Hott finished with her second career multi-hit game as she went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and a run scored.

Alyssa Avalos recorded her first career multi-hit game.

Josie Bower has reached base safely in six-straight games.

Kendall Cross made another spectacular defensive play as she snagged a lightning-quick line drive at first base.





STAT OF THE GAME

6 – Number of Lady Bears who received Getterman Classic All-Tournament team honors: Nicky Dawson, Lou Gilbert, Emily Hott, Kyla Walker, Gia Rodoni and Josie Bower