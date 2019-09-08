Baylor Steamrolls UTSA 63-14

WACO, TX – The Baylor Bears defeated UTSA 63-14, improving to 2-0 on the season. Charlie Brewer completed 12 of 16 passes for 163 yards for 3 passing touchdowns, in addition to 1 rushing touchdown.

“I thought it was a pretty complete game,” Matt Rhule said. “A clean game, not a lot of penalties. Didn’t turn the football over. Not a lot of missed assignments or errors or things of that nature, so we looked like we knew what we were doing in a lot of different areas.”

Even though the temperature on the field was well over 100 degrees, the Bears continued to leave it all on the gridiron.

“I’ve never played in a game that hot in my life,” Matt Rhule said. “And had no one cramp, it’s amazing.”

“My feet were hot,” Charlie Brewer said. “And I tried to go back in, and he didn’t let me.”

