Baylor Taking Stock of Their Roster During The Bye Week

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears enter their bye week with two good wins over lesser competition, and being relatively healthy at this point helps them evaluate where the roster stands.

“Yeah it allows us to sit there this week and say I think this guy might red shirt, be careful with this guy, in the amount of guys we play him,” Head Coach Matt Rhule said. “We have an early bye week, it really allows you to sit back and take stock in, knowing that things will change knowing we have 2 injuries you know in the next game and all of a sudden have to make adjustments, but I know at least we’re able to plan and do the best job we can of putting guys in the right position.”

The Bears have not been kicking back during the bye week. The players with bumps and bruises are getting healthy but the team is getting after each other in competition periods.

“We’ve practiced twice and we’ve practiced hard,” Rhule said on Wednesday. “I think a lot of it is just lifting and the running and yesterday we got a lot of work done, it was a good practice, so we can just continue to get better a little bit every time.”

The Bears practiced again Thursday but will have Saturday off, this week.