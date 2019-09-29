Baylor Track & Field: Lightfoot Ties For 15th at World Championships

Baylor Press Release

By: Kellen Coleman

WACO, Texas – KC Lightfoot posted a jump of 18-4.5 (5.60m) Saturday to tie for 15th at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The Baylor sophomore from Lee’s Summit, Mo., tied for eighth in Group B, which was good for 15th overall. The top 12 finishers qualified for the finals, which will take place Oct. 1.

Lightfoot will now head back to Waco to prepare for the 2020 collegiate season. The Bears open up the indoor campaign up Jan. 17-18 at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.

Baylor alum Wil London is in the men’s 4×400-meter relay pool in Doha, with the heats taking place on Oct. 5 and the finals closing the meet on Oct. 6.

