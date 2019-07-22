Baylor Track & Field: Moorer, USA 4×4 Set U20 World Record

Baylor Press Release

By: Kellen Coleman

WACO, Texas – Matthew Moorer and the USA Track & Field 4×400-meter relay team broke the under-20 world record en route to taking home the victory Sunday at the 2019 Pan American U20 Championships in San José, Costa Rica.

Moorer ran a third-leg split of 45.2 as he along with Frederick Lewis, Matthew Boling and Justin Robinson cruised to the gold medal in a world record-setting time of 2:59.30.

Moorer, a product of Ypsilanti, Mich., will be a sophomore for the Bears in 2019-20 looking to build upon a freshman campaign that featured two All-America honors, a Big 12 Championship and three All-Big 12 awards.

Complete results from Costa Rica can be found at: https://panam2019.org/Evento.aspx?eve=696&orden=F&jornada=999



