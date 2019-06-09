Baylor Track & Field: Women’s 4×4 Closes With All-America Performance

Baylor Press Release

By: Kellen Coleman

AUSTIN, Texas – Baylor closed out the week at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a seventh-place finish in the women’s 4×400-meter relay as the Bears ran a season-best time of 3:32.37 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

“I’m proud of them,” head coach Todd Harbour said. “It’s been a tough year in a lot of ways. To get through it – we’re in the finals when 48 teams started this national run – and here we are, one of the top eight. These girls had to fight, and that’s all we ask them is to fight. Keep fighting through adversity. And they did that.”

Aaliyah Miller, Kiana Horton, Sydney Washington and Leticia De Souza teamed up for the best 4×4 performance of the season to end on a high note as All-Americans. Miller and Horton combined to run the first two legs in 1:45.09, while Washington ran a 53.79 split on the third leg and De Souza closed with a 53.50 split on the anchor.

With the 4×400-meter relay earning two points, the Bears finished the meet in a tie for 62nd place.

“I think that’s a big step for the ladies,” Harbour said. “We fought until the end. We’ll hope to have more here next year and be a little bit bigger in the team battle. But I’m proud of the way they finished the season. It’s a good springboard to next year.”

