Baylor VB Earns No. 1 Overall Seed in 2019 NCAA Championship

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

WACO, Texas – After a historic regular season, top-ranked Baylor volleyball earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Championship and will host the opening rounds Friday and Saturday in Waco, announced Sunday evening on ESPNU.



Hosting the Waco Regional, the Bears (25-1) will face Northeast Conference Champion Sacred Heart (20-11) Friday at 7 p.m. CT. In the other first-round match, Stephen F. Austin (31-1) from the Southland Conference will face the Pac-12’s USC (17-13) at 5 p.m. CT at the Ferrell Center.



The winners will face off for a spot in the NCAA Round of 16 Saturday at 8 p.m. CT.



BU is a national seed for the second time in school history and first time as a top-four seed. The Bears were the No. 12 national seed in 2017.



Overall, BU is 6-7 all-time in NCAA tournament play after advancing to the second round the past three seasons. BU earned its eighth NCAA tournament bid in school history and will make its fourth-straight appearance.



Baylor goes into the NCAA Tournament with a 25-1 record and earned its first-ever Big 12 championship.



