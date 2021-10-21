Baylor Volleyball prepares for weekend series in West Virginia

WACO, TX — Baylor Volleyball is used to tough opponents in the Big 12 Conference, but this upcoming weekend adds another mental challenge on top of a good Mountaineers team.

The Bears will have to make the long journey over to West Virginia and face off against a team that itself is in fourth place in the conference standings.

Baylor has a bigger goal in mind, and while these regular season wins are important, Ryan McGuyre’s team has to balance a week by week focus with a rememberance of the long term goal.

“You have to focus on the opponent and make sure tactically we’re putting the right things in place,” McGuyre said. He went on to say “I think we see the big picture. I feel our staff sees the big picture that to win a national championship, these are we need. We need some git, we have to make sure we are competitive and creating stress and pressure in practice that those become pleasurable moments for them in matches.”