Baylor Volleyball Riding High Ahead of Their Home Opener

Bears Reach highest ranking in school history, and are now set for their home opener

Baylor Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The fifth-ranked Baylor volleyball team will open their home schedule by hosting the Hampton Inn & Suites Waco North Baylor Invitational Thursday through Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

BU will face Houston Thursday at 7 p.m. CT and then host (RV) Tennessee Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday’s match is “Pack the House” Night, so all tickets are $1. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.BaylorBears.com/tickets.

