Baylor Volleyball Tabbed Second in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Baylor Press Release

By: Max Calderone



IRVING, Texas – Baylor volleyball has been picked to finish second in the 2020 Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the league office on Tuesday.



For the third consecutive season, the Bears have been tabbed the preseason runner-up, tying the program’s highest ranking in the poll. BU received three first-place votes, its most in the 24-year history of the poll.



Baylor has been picked to finish in the top three for four straight years. Previously, the Bears had not been slotted any higher than fifth (2009, 2012).



With six first-place votes, Texas has been selected as the preseason favorite for the ninth consecutive year. Following the second-placed Bears, Iowa State and Oklahoma check in at third and fourth, respectively.



TCU and Kansas tied for fifth, while Texas Tech, K-State and West Virginia round out the poll in the seventh through ninth spots.



Last year, the Bears were picked to finish second and went on to win the program’s first Big 12 title, tying the Longhorns with a 15-1 conference mark. Reigning AVCA Coach of the Year Ryan McGuyre returns 14 letterwinners to his 2020 squad, including 2019 AVCA National Player of the Year and 2020 Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Yossiana Pressley.



To keep up with things all season long, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.





2020 BIG 12 PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

1. Texas (6) 62

2. Baylor (3) 59

3. Iowa State 47

4. Oklahoma 46

5. TCU 29

Kansas 29

7. Texas Tech 26

8. Kansas State 17

9. West Virginia 9



First place votes in parentheses.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.