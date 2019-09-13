Baylor Volleyball Wins 6th Straight Match, 3-1 over Houston

WACO, Texas — The 5th ranked Baylor Volleyball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 3-1 win over Houston in their home opener at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor raced out to an early lead taking the first two sets 25-16 and 25-23. Houston would respond beating Baylor in the 3rd set 25-23 just the 3rd dropped set by Baylor this season.

The Bears would respond with a 25-23 win in the 4th set to clinch the match and move to 6-0 on the year.

Baylor will be back in action on Saturday when they host Tennessee at 1:00pm on Saturday inside the Ferrell Center.