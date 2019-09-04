Baylor Volleyball Won’t Be Sneaking Up on Anyone

WACO, Texas — The Baylor volleyball team will head north for the Hotelred Invitational with a chance to make some even louder statements than their clean-sweep through the first weekend.

The Bears are coming off a season where they finished 2nd in the Big 12 Conference serving notice that they expect to be in contention for that top spot, so don’t expect them to sneak up on anyone this season.

“We’re established now we were second in the Big 12 hoping to get first this year,” Sophomore Marieke van der Mark said. “We’re good team. We’re, they have to respect this this year and last couple years to which is pretty cool. It’s pretty awesome to play for such an amazing school as Baylor.”

The Bears will get their next test from Syracuse on Thursday evening at 6:00pm in Madison, Wisconsin.