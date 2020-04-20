Baylor WBB Adds Plano Native, UCLA Transfer, Jaden Owens

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – Former UCLA point guard and Plano, Texas, native Jaden Owens signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Baylor University, the Lady Bears announced Monday.

Owens was a highly-touted high school point guard out of Plano West High School, ranking nationally as high as 14th overall and the third-best guard by espnW’s HoopGurlz. The five-star recruit averaged 16.5 points, 4.0 assists 3.3. rebounds and 3.0 steals as a senior at Plano West.

In her freshman season with the Bruins in 2019-20, she averaged 9.6 minutes per contest in 28 games off the bench. She averaged 2.5 points, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals per contest. Her assists-to-turnover ratio was 1.8:1, and she backed up All-Pac-12 point guard and recent WNBA draft pick Japreece Dean.

“I’m excited to welcome Jaden to Baylor University and the Lady Bears basketball team,” said Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey. “Being a young lady from Texas, we are quite aware of the talent she brings to our program. Her experience is an added addition to our backcourt. I’m looking forward to working with her as soon as we can all get back together on campus.”

Current NCAA transfer rules require that Owens serve a year-in residence at Baylor, which makes her eligible for the 2021-22 season with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Owens played club ball for Cy Fair EYBL. Her high school career produced two All-America selections with both McDonald’s and Jordan Brand selecting her to elite status in the high school ranks. She scored more than 1,700 points in four years on varsity, was named TABC 6A All-State selection as a senior and was her district’s co-Offensive Player of the Year.

Owens comes from a family of ballers with her sisters Devri and Callie each playing college ball. Devri Owens played for Utah and SMU while Callie Owens will be a senior on the North Texas squad in 2020-21.

