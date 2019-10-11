Baylor WBB Picked to Repeat as Big 12 Champions in Preseason Poll

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – One day after putting a league-leading five players on the Preseason All-Big 12 teams, the 2019 NCAA Champion Baylor Lady Bears were picked to repeat as Big 12 champions by the league’s head coaches.

Baylor received nine of the 10 first-place votes with coaches not allowed to vote for their own teams. The Lady Bears received 81 poll points while Texas checked in at second with 71, and Longhorns received the other first-place vote.

West Virginia, Iowa State and K-State took third thru fifth place, respectively. Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech and Kansas rounded the sixth thru 10th spots, respectively.

Baylor’s reign of nine-consecutive regular season titles began with the 2010-11 season, and the Lady Bears have won a league-best 10 regular season titles overall. The Lady Bears have also won 10 tournament championships to tally 20 Big 12 titles since Kim Mulkey’s arrival, and 20 since 2004-05 season.

The first-place nod was the ninth for Baylor in the preseason since the poll began prior to the 1997-98 season. No polls were conducted leading into the 1996-97 season or the 2017-18 season leaving Baylor with nine of the 22 selections in league history.

Baylor went 37-1 overall last season and 18-0 in Big 12 play on the way to the program’s third NCAA Championship when the Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame 82-81, April 7 in Tampa, Fla.

The Lady Bears open the 2019-20 season Nov. 5 vs. New Hampshire at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas at 6 p.m. The Big 12 opener for Baylor Jan. 4 at Oklahoma.

2019-20 BIG 12 CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PRESEASON POLL

1. Baylor (9) 81

2. Texas (1) 71

3. West Virginia 66

4. Iowa State 49

5. K-State 47

6. Oklahoma State 39

7. Oklahoma 34

8. TCU 27

9. Texas Tech 26

10. Kansas 10

(first place votes in parentheses; coaches not allowed to vote for their own team)