Baylor WBB Projected as the No. 1 Seed in Dallas Regional

by: Baylor University

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas. – The No. 2-ranked Baylor women’s basketball team should be in line to attend the Dallas Regional as the No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, the NCAA selection committee revealed Monday.

In the final prediction before selection Monday in two weeks, Baylor found itself a projected No. 1 seed and likely staying in the friendly confines of Texas in the Dallas Regional.

The 64-team, 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship bracket will be revealed on Selection Monday, March 16 on ESPN at 6 p.m. If the season ended today, the committee revealed South Carolina, Oregon and Maryland as the other No. 1 seeds.

In the Dallas Regional, Baylor would be joined by Stanford, Mississippi State and Iowa.

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee — March 2 — Top-16 ranking *

1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Greenville Region)
2. Baylor (No. 1 seed – Dallas Region)
3. Oregon (No. 1 seed – Portland Region)
4. Maryland (No. 1 seed – Fort Wayne Region)
5. Louisville
6. UConn
7. Stanford
8. UCLA
9. Northwestern
10. NC State
11. Mississippi State
12. Gonzaga
13. Iowa
14. Arizona
15. Oregon State
16. DePaul

2020 regional assignments

Dallas:

1. Baylor
2. Stanford
3. Mississippi State
4. Iowa

Fort Wayne:

1. Maryland
2. Louisville
3. Gonzaga
4. Arizona

Greenville

1. South Carolina
2. UCLA
3. NC State
4. Oregon State

Portland

1. Oregon
2. UConn
3. Northwestern
4. DePaul

