Baylor Wide Receiver Grinds Through COVID-19

WACO, TX – When sports went on hiatus in the middle of March, athletes had to find creative ways to stay in shape. For Division I athletes, it’s difficult to go from a strict schedule, with everything planned out from workouts, practice, and class, to doing everything on your own free will. Baylor wide receiver, Jaylen Ellis, has not let COVID-19 stop him from getting ready for football, and it’s taken a lot of self discipline, to adjust to the new normal.

“You’re not getting pushed to do it,” Jaylen Ellis said. “It’s kind of all on your own free will, but you’ve got to maintain, so you’ve got to run on your own, you’ve gotta lift on your own, you’ve got to get it while you can, anything really, I have a backpack on, I’ll throw some stuff in there and make it heavy and squat with that.”