Baylor Women’s Basketball Announces Plans for 2020-21 Schedule

Baylor University Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – In association with the Big 12 Conference’s announcement of the women’s basketball league schedule Monday, the Baylor women’s basketball team released its plans for a 25-game schedule for the 2020-21 season.

Baylor’s last game was the regular-season finale of the 2019-20 season, March 8 in Ames, Iowa before the COVID-19 pandemic halted both the Big 12 and NCAA postseasons. The Lady Bears will return to action after a delayed start to the 2020-21 season, Nov. 25 when it plays host to Central Arkansas on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Following the holiday, Baylor stays at home to face Northwestern State, Friday, Nov. 27, before a three-game road trip at South Florida (Dec. 1), to Arkansas (Dec. 6) and to West Virginia (Dec.10) for the Big 12 opener.

The league planned ahead for possible cancellations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a full week before the 2021 Phillips Big 12 Championships to reschedule games that were postponed. For that reason, the league schedule will start in December rather than January.

The Lady Bears will play host to Texas Tech in their other December Big 12 contest on Monday the 14th. Southern University (Dec. 16) and McNeese State (Dec. 19) will round out the first semester’s games, both at the Ferrell Center, before Baylor returns to action Jan. 2 at TCU to resume Big 12 competition.

Baylor’s marquee non-conference matchup with UConn will take place Jan. 7 at the Ferrell Center and will also cap the seven-game non-conference schedule. The Lady Bears and Huskies’ all-time series is tied at four games apiece with Baylor taking the last two.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, the Lady Bears will resume Big 12 play with the first of 15-straight league games vs. K-State to close the regular season. From there, Baylor heads to Kansas (Jan. 13), then hosts Iowa State (Jan. 20) before heading to Oklahoma State (Jan. 20).

On Saturday Jan. 23, Baylor hosts the first of two back-to-back home Big 12 matchups, welcoming Oklahoma and TCU (Jan. 26). After a January 31 contest at Iowa State, the Lady Bears will host Kansas (Feb. 3). BU will take to the road for back-to-back away contests at K-State (Feb. 7) and at Texas Tech (Feb. 10).

Then, the Lady Bears will play host to their second round of back-to-back home Big 12 contests Feb. 14 and Feb. 17 when they face Texas and West Virginia, respectively. A road trip to Norman, Okla., will have Baylor taking on the Sooners Feb. 20 before hosting Oklahoma State, Feb. 24. After a week off, the Lady Bears will close the regular season with a matchup against Texas in Austin on March 1.

March 11-14 will mark the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. The following week, the NCAA Tournament will kick off the first two rounds at sites to be determined based on seeding, and the NCAA Regionals round will take place March 26-29 before the NCAA Final Four, April 2-4 in San Antonio.

Official plans for spectator capacity at the Ferrell Center for home games this season have not been finalized. Game times and television selections will be announced at later dates. For all Big 12 contests not picked up by national or regional television broadcasts, fans can enjoy all games streamed via the Big 12 Network on ESPN+ for the second year.

2020-21 BAYLOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Date Day Opponent Site TV TimE

Nov. 25, 2020 Wednesday CENTRAL ARKANSAS Waco, Texas TBD

Nov. 27 2020 Friday NORTHWESTERN STATE Waco, Texas TBD

Dec. 1, 2020 Tuesday at South Florida Tampa, Fla. TBD

Dec. 6, 2020 Sunday at Arkansas ^ Fayetteville, Ark. TBD

Dec. 10, 2020 Thursday at West Virginia * Morgantown, W. Va. TBD

Dec. 14, 2020 Monday TEXAS TECH * Waco, Texas TBD

Dec. 16, 2020 Wednesday SOUTHERN Waco, Texas TBD

Dec. 19, 2020 Saturday MCNEESE STATE Waco, Texas TBD

Jan. 2, 2021 Saturday at TCU * Fort Worth, Texas TBD

Jan. 7, 2021 Thursday UCONN Waco, Texas TBD

Jan. 10, 2021 Sunday K-STATE * Waco, Texas TBD

Jan. 13, 2021 Wednesday at Kansas * Lawrence, Kan. TBD

Jan. 16, 2021 Saturday IOWA STATE * Waco, Texas TBD

Jan. 20, 2021 Wednesday at Oklahoma State * Stillwater, Okla. TBD

Jan. 23, 2021 Saturday OKLAHOMA * Waco, Texas TBD

Jan. 26, 2021 Tuesday TCU * Waco, Texas TBD

Jan. 31, 2021 Sundayat Iowa State * Ames, Iowa TBD

Feb. 3, 2021 Wednesday KANSAS * Waco, Texas TBD

Feb. 7, 2021 Sunday at K-State * Manhattan, Kan. TBD

Feb. 10, 2021 Wednesday at Texas Tech * Lubbock, Texas TBD

Feb. 14, 2021 Sunday TEXAS * Waco, Texas TBD

Feb. 17, 2021 Wednesday WEST VIRGINIA * Waco, Texas TBD

Feb. 20, 2021 Saturday at Oklahoma * Norman, Okla. TBD

Feb. 24, 2021 Wednesday OKLAHOMA STATE * Waco, Texas TBD

March 1, 2021 Monday at Texas * Austin, Texas TBD

2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

March 11-14, 2021 • Municipal Auditorium (Kansas City, Mo.)

NCAA Championship First and Second Rounds

TBD

NCAA Regionals

March 26-29 • Austin Regional (Texas), Albany Regional, Cincinnati Regional (Xavier), Spokane Regional (Washington)

NCAA Final Four

Friday, April 2 & Sunday, April 4, 2021 • San Antonio (Alamodome)

* Big 12 Conference games

^ SEC/Big 12 Challenge

All times listed are Central and subject to change.