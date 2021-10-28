Baylor Women’s Basketball comes out firing from beyond the arc

WACO, TX — On Wednesday against Texas A&M-Commerce, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team did something fans are used to seeing, as the Bears won. They also did something that fans aren’t as used to, which is letting the three ball fly.

Nicki Collen’s team took 23 shots from beyond the arc against the Lions, and made ten of them. This comes after a season in which the Bears only took 332 all year, which was 130 less than any other team in the Big 12 Conference.

“I don’t think that’s a bad number. I mean, you’re talking about, you know, a third of our shots being threes. I think that’s realistic. We’re going to shoot threes,” Collen said. “I mean, you saw why. I mean, Jamie can shoot it, Jordan can shoot it and Sarah can shoot it. So, you know, we have to be able to balance the floor for Queen and Liz.”